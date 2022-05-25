WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, June 25, the American Heart Association (AHA) will be hosting another Heart Walk in Wichita.

The Wichita Heart Walk is all about uniting the community in support of heart health. This year, the event will take place at Riverfront Stadium, 275 S McLean Blvd, but in-person attendance is not required. The AHA encourages the community to walk wherever they feel inspired.

This event is about more than a community walk. It is also a fundraiser for the AHA.

According to the AHA, heart disease is the #1 killer worldwide, and strokes rank second. By registering, participants will help save more children with congenital heart defects, train thousands in CPR, fund brain and heart research, and champion health equity.

Participants can register to walk and fundraise individually, start a team, or join a team. Registration is free. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

Survivors of heart disease and/or stroke that participate in the event will be given a commemorative red or white baseball cap to stand out among the crowd.

Want to get moving now? The AHA offers a mobile app called Heart Walk, where participants can join the Move More Challenge, available for both Android and iPhone.

No matter where you choose to walk, participating and donating to the Heart Walk will save lives and improve lives. American Heart Association

More information:

Participants can choose between the 1-mile route or the 3-mile route.

Donations can be made online, in cash, or by check made out to the American Heart Association.

T-shirts are available to anyone who raises over $100.

Fundraising can continue after the event.

Face masks are not required.

An on-demand playlist will be available the week of the walk online.

For more frequently asked questions, click here.

To learn about the warning signs of heart attack, stroke, and cardiac arrest, click here.

For anyone who wishes to donate to the Heart Walk, KSN has created a donation team.