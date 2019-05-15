America’s fittest cities

The American College of Sports Medicine has released its annual American Fitness Index, ranking the top 100 cities in the U.S. from most to least fit.

For the second consecutive year Arlington, Virginia takes the top spot in the fitness index.

A balanced blend of community infrastructure and healthy behaviors, like a high number of residents who exercise, put Arlington at the top.

The index examines everything from eating habits, to aerobic activity, to obesity rates.

Categories of air quality, the number of pedestrian deaths and bikeability were new this year.

Seattle, Minneapolis, San Francisco and Madison, Wisconsin were ranked at the top just behind Arlington.

“All of the top cities were very strong in their community assets for physical activity such that it is easy to bicycle, to walk, to go to parks,” notes the ACSM’s Dr. Barbara Ainsworth.

Indianapolis, Toledo, Tulsa, North Las Vegas and Oklahoma City rounded out the bottom of the list.

Experts say the findings are not meant to shame, but to show city leaders where improvements can be made.

