WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials have added another lake to the list of places where blue-green algae blooms are making it unsafe to be in the water.

This week, Lovewell Reservoir joins Lake Afton, Marion Reservoir, Webster Reservoir, and Harvey County East Lake on the list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued these public health advisories:

Warning

Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County

Lake Afton, Sedgwick County

Lovewell Lake (Reservoir), Jewell County (Elevated July 7)

Marion Lake (Reservoir), Marion County

Webster Lake (Reservoir), Rooks County

A warning means conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure, and contact with the water should be avoided.

Watch

Augusta Santa Fe Lake, Butler County

Dorner Park Lake, Sedgwick County

Strowbridge Reservoir (Carbondale East Lake), Osage County

A watch means people are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

The KDHE provided more details about precautions.

Warning precautions

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts the skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

Watch precautions

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation, and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portions only.

The KDHE says if you observe a scum or paint-like surface on the water, small floating blue-green clumps or filaments in the water, or if the water is an opaque green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful algal bloom may be present. Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, visit kdhe.ks.gov/HAB.

Advisories are lifted when cell densities and toxin concentrations dissipate to levels below the watch thresholds.