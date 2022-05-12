WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Formula maker Abbott says its Sturgis, Michigan, facility will open within the next two weeks, but it will be at least six to eight weeks before that desperately needed baby formula hits store shelves.

In the meantime, a number of Wichita area moms are taking matters into their own hands.

“I was kinda reaching out saying, ‘Hey, here’s a picture that I took, I was just recently at the store, here’s what’s available,’ and the comments, like, all these moms commenting on this one post, and I was like, ‘Why not make a page?’,” Katelyn Aleman said.

In less than 24 hours, Aleman’s ‘Formula Finders Wichita’ page grew to 33 members.

“Whatever we can do to help each other is what we need to be trying to do,” Errin Moore said.

Moore, a resident of Leon, also created a similar page Wednesday called the ‘Wichita Formula Finders.’ So far, 24 members have joined.

“I think it’s scary that we’re in times that call for that kind of support from each other … but it’s gonna be at least six to eight weeks before we see that formula hitting [the] market,” Moore said.

Several volunteers are relying on pages like these to find not formula but families in need of home deliveries.

“I’ve seen a few people say, ‘Hey, I’m going to Kansas City for the weekend — I’ll see what they have,’ so some of them might bring something back,” Aleman said.

College student Brynn Jellison, a resident of Lawrence, says she’s helped roughly 10 families across parts of Kansas.

“The most I’ve driven is two-and-a-half hours to Wichita,” Jellison said.

Jellison only asks parents to pay for the cost of the formula — all travel and shipping costs she covers herself out of pocket.

“I’m from a really small town, so moving to Lawrence — I live 30 minutes from Kansas City, so I was able to check out a lot more different stores that people in smaller towns don’t have access to,” Jellison said.

Resources:

To join Aleman’s ‘Formula Finders Wichita’ Facebook group, click here. To join Moore’s ‘Wichita Formula Finders’ Facebook group, click here.

To find out more about the WIC Programs within Wichita, click here. To find out more about area food pantries, click here.

The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly advises against adding excess water to formula. A number of guidelines from the AAP regarding baby formula can be found here.

To learn more about donating or receiving donated breastmilk, click here.