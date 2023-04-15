Car interior in smoke or vapour. Vape Inside car. Can be used as fire in automobile (Courtesy: GettyImages/DedMityay)

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to urge safe driving on April 20.

The ACPD says there will likely be an increase in marijuana use on that Thursday.

“With an uncertain history, April 20 (more commonly known as 4/20) has become synonymous with marijuana use, and, in some circles, the date is a marijuana ‘holiday,'” the ACPD says.

Drug-impaired driving is illegal nationwide.

According to NHTSA, between 2009 and 2018, of those drivers killed in crashes and tested for marijuana, the presence of marijuana had nearly doubled. In 2018, 46% of drivers who were killed in crashes and were tested for drugs tested positive.

“It doesn’t matter what the day is; marijuana impairment is a threat when you’re behind the wheel of a vehicle,” said Operations Division Captain Jim Holloway. “We are asking our community members to obey the law and to make safe choices when behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

The ACPD says those who plan to use marijuana on 4/20 should have a plan in place and refrain from driving:

If you have used an impairing substance such as marijuana, do not drive. Passengers should never ride with an impaired driver. Do not get in the car if you think a driver may be impaired

If you are drug-impaired, pass the keys to a driver who has not used marijuana and can safely drive you to your destination. Like drunk driving, drug-impaired drivers must refrain from driving a vehicle. It is never OK to drive while impaired by any substance

Do you have a friend who is about to drive while impaired by drugs? Take the keys away and arrange to get them home safely. Don’t worry about offending someone — they’ll thank you later

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement by dialing 911