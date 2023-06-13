WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Arkansas City residents may temporarily see discolored water or low water pressure.

A news release from the City of Arkansas City Environmental Sciences says fire hydrant flushing is to blame for this.

“Most discoloration can be corrected by flushing a faucet for a few minutes, but if flushing

does not fix the problem or if you continue to notice a pressure loss, call (620) 441-4480

(Office) or (620) 441-4492,” Environmental Services Superintendent Rod Philo said in a news release.

The Environmental Services Department also advised against washing laundry if your water is discolored, as it can cause permanent staining.

“If laundry becomes stained, please leave the items wet; call one of the numbers above, and a

detergent to remove the stains will be delivered to your address,” Philo said in the release. “Thank you for your cooperation and patience during this annual fire hydrant flushing program.”