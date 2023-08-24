WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At the Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine — also known as KansasCOM — Artificial Intelligence courses are being taught to medical students.

AI still won’t be able to take away the human factor of medical care, even though that has been an elevated concern for patients.

“There’s many things that technology can’t do that human beings can do, and part of that is having a relationship of trust and building rapport that otherwise would be absent,” Paul Misasi, assistant professor of health and science, said.

Learning this new technology was a draw for some of the students at KansasCOM, and it brings excitement to know that having experience with AI will benefit them in the long run.

“Being able to know that AI can actually help look at an image and generate a report as fast as possible for, let’s say, an ER patient with a hemorrhage or an aneurysm is very encouraging and motivating,” Gloria Xie, second-year medical student, said.

The future is still unclear on how far AI will go within medicine, but it is not going away anytime soon.

“Five years from now, 10 years from now, everything is technology. You need to be smart enough to know everything technical that is going on and, at the same time, need to follow your career in medicine,” Rajendra Nidal, a second-year medical student, said. “So, for me, I think AI will do a great job and is doing a great job in medicine because it is basically a helping tool for a physician.”

There are some criticisms of AI within the medical field that include privacy and data protection concerns. More questions will continue to arise about whether or not algorithms contribute to the right kind of care for a patient.