As temps go up, so should your water intake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is getting hotter and hotter here in Kansas and the signs of heat exhaustion can include dizziness, lightheadedness and nausea.

One medical expert says heat exhaustion is the most common illness that comes into the ER every summer.

To prevent this before you ever go outside, make sure you are getting plenty of water every day.

And that does not only include water. You can also have hydrating food.

“The most hydrating vegetable that you can eat is probably a cucumber that has about 91% water content. The most hydrating fruit is watermelon,” advises Dr. Shabana Wila. “That’s where the name comes from. Cantaloupe, tomatoes, pineapple here all very water rich and great snacks to bring along.”

But if you start to feel dizzy, tired, and weak in the sun the first thing you need to do is get to shade. Then drink two bottles of water in ten minutes to start feeling better.