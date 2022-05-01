WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For several years, Wichita resident Wilma has dealt with skin cancer.

“I’ve gone to a dermatologist with all these little skin cancers, and the one on my nose just didn’t heal or get better,” Hunt explained.

That’s when Hunt ended up at Ascension Via Christi’s Cancer Center. The 92-year-old was ready to take on radiation therapy with a new twist. She was one of the first to try their new software that pairs with a 3D printer that helps treat breast cancer and some skin cancers.

“To really customize the treatment so that we’re getting this optimal dose and coverage to the areas of concern and minimizing doses to the areas that we don’t want it to go to,” said Dr. Salman Hasan, Radiation oncologist at Ascencion Via Christi.

Each mold is designed perfectly for the patient.

“It’s so convenient for them. They come in for one visit to have their CT scan done here for 10 minutes. It’s quick, and it’s easy, and then the computer systems and the printer take over from there,” said Jeff Berry, medical physicist at Ascension Via Christi.

Once made, those molds fit like a glove.

“The 3D printer has an accuracy down to about half a millimeter. So we can create molds and applicators that’ll go on the patient, and they will have no air gaps between the applicator and their skin,” Berry said.

“These molds really allow us to help in certain locations to minimize the number of treatments for patients and to maximize our outcomes,” Dr. Hasan said.

Hunt is now an advocate for the new technology.

“It was very simple. I didn’t feel anything,” she said as she laughed. “I’m thrilled that I knew about it and was able to have it done.”

Since the beginning of the year, half a dozen patients have been able to use the new model.