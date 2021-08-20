Ascension Via Christi creates new post-partum, virtual support group

Babies have the potential to double their birth weight in the first five months, and many triple it before they are a year old.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Moms who gave birth in 2020 and 2021 may have different concerns than those who gave birth pre-pandemic.

To answer some of the main concerns, Ascension Via Christi has launched a brand-new virtual support group for women who have given birth and could use some guidance. The group is open to all women who need support, not just those who gave birth at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph.

“Moms always felt isolated before not wanting to get their babies out or being cautious with a newborn…but with COVID and social distancing, this Delta variant is very contagious. So moms are even more anxious to get their baby out or around people,” childbirth education coordinator Toni Howard said.

Topics will include adapting to motherhood challenges and addressing key stressors and health-related concerns. Howard will be present to answer questions, ensuring moms don’t have to default to Google or bad advice to remedy problems.

“We look and see the comments and make sure what people are suggesting is legitimate, evidence-based practice, research-based,” Howard said.

The first virtual meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 2, from 4-5 p.m. No cost to take part. Register here.

Additional support is also available through Ascension Via Christi’s new parent education and breastfeeding classes and support group, all available at no cost to participants thanks to a grant from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Click here to find out more.