WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Ascension Via Christi hospitals in Wichita have put visitor restrictions in place to help protect patients and staff from respiratory illnesses spreading around the community.

Until further notice, hospital visitors must be 12 or older. They must be 18 or older at the NewLife Center at St. Joseph.

Also, family and friends should not make in-person visits if they have had COVID in the past 10 days or are experiencing cold- or flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, or sore throat.

“If there are extenuating circumstances, patients and families should talk to their nurse, who will discuss the concern with the health care team to determine appropriate visitation that is safe for everyone concerned,” Dr. Sheryl Beard, chief medical officer for the Wichita hospitals, said in a news release.

The hospitals want visitors to wash their hands or use alcohol-based hand rubs when entering and leaving patient rooms.

“While family plays a key role in the healing process and the importance of the presence of loved ones during family milestones, patient and staff safety continues to be our top priority,” Beard said.

She said families can see patients virtually, which can help prevent the spread of illnesses.