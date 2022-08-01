WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American College of Surgeons’ Commission has reaccredited Ascension Via Christi St. Francis for three more years.

To earn voluntary accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.

As an accredited cancer center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis takes a multidisciplinary approach to

treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and

radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, hospitalists, pathologists and other clinicians and

caregivers with specialized training in oncology, including nurses, pharmacists, nurse navigators, physical

therapists, dieticians, social workers and chaplains.

“It is a care model that has proven to result in continuous improvement in patient outcomes and

satisfaction,” said Claudio Ferraro, the executive leader of oncology services at Ascension Via Christi. “We

are one team with many contributors and community partners, all dedicated to ensuring that patients

have access to safe, personalized and compassionate care.”

According to Ascension Via Christi, Keisha Humphries, who directs the Oncology service line, is also proud of the team’s accomplishment, noting that Ascension Via Christi has maintained continuous accreditation since 2006.

“Being accredited is a reflection of the entire team’s commitment to ensuring that all the patients and

families we serve have access to the cancer care they need,” Humphries said. “For us, that means helping

prevent or detect cancer at its earliest stage, providing access to the most promising treatments,

participating in research that is helping to shape the future of cancer care and offering survivorship

programs and support.”

The American College of Surgeons’ Commission accreditation program gives the framework to hospitals that allows them to improve their quality of patient care through various cancer-related programs that focus on the full spectrum of cancer care, including prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optional treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease and end-of-life car.

At an accredited cancer care facility, like Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, patients also have access to information on clinic trails and new treatments, genetic counseling and patient-centered services, including psych-social support, a patient navigation process and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.

All facilities accredited by the Commission on Cancer maintain a cancer registry and contribute data to the National Cancer Data Base, a joint program of the Commission on Cancer and the American Cancer Society. According to Ascension Via Christi, the nationwide oncology outcomes database is the largest

clinical disease registry in the world. Data on all types of cancer are tracked and analyzed through the

NCDB and used to explore trends in cancer care. Accredited cancer centers, in turn, have access to

information derived from this type of data analysis, which is used to create national, regional and state

benchmark reports and support quality improvement efforts.