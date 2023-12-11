TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new audit report from the Kansas Medicaid inspector general claims millions of dollars are going to the wrong people.

Inspector General Steven Anderson submitted the report to Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, who released details Monday afternoon.

The audit found “significant compliance and control gaps” with the Transitional Medicaid Program, also known as TransMed.

The TransMed & HIPPS Audit Report concludes that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, responsible for administering the Medicaid program, has “control weakness placing Medicaid monies at risk.”

Beneficiaries are limited to one year of continuous TransMed coverage, but the audit identified 9,322 people enrolled in TransMed during the audit period who had 13 months or more of continuous coverage.

The performance audit focused on 2,322 beneficiaries who had unallowed coverage before the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.

“Our review identified $16,326,364.59 in estimated capitation payment overages as being wasted

on ineligible persons as of June 2022,” the report said.

Capitation is a way of paying health care providers an upfront, set amount of money to cover a patient’s expected costs.

“Medicaid funds should be used by the people who really need them, and eliminating waste ensures our most vulnerable receive the care they need and that taxpayers have confidence that their dollars are spent wisely,” Kobach said in a news release.

The audit said there is a lack of consumer education about TransMed, making it difficult for beneficiaries who want better employment but fear losing Medicaid coverage.

The report also mentioned the KanCare website was difficult to use.

“Our report included several findings and recommendations intended to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of KDHE’s administration of the TransMed Program,” Anderson said. “I am pleased to note that KDHE leadership acknowledged and agreed with the majority of the findings and recommendations and are taking steps to implement the changes.”

Click here to read the full report and the recommendations.

The job of the Office of the Medicaid Inspector General is to solicit and receive reports of fraud, waste, abuse and illegal acts in Medicaid, MediKan, or the State Children’s Health Insurance Program. Fill out an online report by clicking here or call 785-296-5050.