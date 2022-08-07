WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This weekend, the Sedgwick County Health Department hosted a back-to-school immunizations event. Although the event was early in the morning, there were several families that got out and took advantage of the opportunity.

Each year there is a long list of vaccines students must receive before they head back to school, and this year the list got a little longer.

Sedgwick County health officials are recommending students not only get their regular up-to-date vaccines, but other preventative injections as well. Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne says getting your kids vaccinated against COVID-19, Influenza, Meningococcal Band HPV can help prevent them from illnesses.



“The reason that we don’t have those smallpox and outbreaks of measles is because vaccines are very very effective, and so when children are not vaccinated then there is more of an opportunity for those diseases to come back,” Byrne said.

Students are required to get the following vaccines:

• Dtap – 5 doses

• Polio – 4 doses

• MMR – 2 doses

• Hepatitis A – 2 doses

• Hepatitis B – 3 doses

• Varicella – 2 doses

• Meningococcal ACWY – 1-2 doses

• Tdap – 1 dose for Grades 7-12th

• Hib – 4 doses for children younger than age 5

• Pneumococcal – 4 doses for children younger than age 5

For all those parents and students who were not able to get out this weekend, the Sedgwick County Health Department is currently accepting appointments. The county clinic is open Monday through Friday and is closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Guardians must bring the following paperwork when assisting the vaccination clinic.

• Vaccination records

• Health insurance card (if the child is insured)

• Proof of income (if the child is not insured)

• Parent or Guardian ID

• Letter of consent with parent ID (if parent will not be present)

• Letter of required immunizations (if applicable)

• Court-approved paperwork (if applicable)