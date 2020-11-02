Benadryl challenge poses deadly risk

Health

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

Some teens and children are intentionally overdosing on the antihistamine Benadryl as part of a “challenge” on Tik Tok.

It encourages viewers to take excessive doses of Benadryl to induce hallucinations.

While the social media platform has pledged to remove videos publicizing it, doctors and the Food and Drug Administration are warning parents about ways to recognize if your child is doing this.

“They can be very groggy and difficult to wake or they can actually be really irritable and hyper with it and just be not their normal personality. It can affect heart rate, breathing rate,” Dr. Victoria Regan, Pediatrician & VP Women’s & Children’s Service Line Memorial Hermann.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories