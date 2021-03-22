Better Health and Wellness: Mother of two daughters with Down Syndrome says we’re all ‘more alike than different’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day, a time to showcase the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

According to Down Syndrome International, Down syndrome (or Trisomy 21) is a naturally occurring chromosomal arrangement that has always been a part of the human condition.

In Wichita, the Scharnhorst family has two daughters, both with Down syndrome. But that doesn’t mean they are one in the same.

Four-year-old Raimi learns in a regular classroom at school and mother Christi Scharnhorst reports she is just barely below her classmates developmentally. She enjoys playing outside, chasing her parents in laps around the house and calling relatives on the phone.

Younger sister Zoey, 17 months, has a few extra challenges, including Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a seizure disorder more common in children with Down syndrome.

“Everyone is so different. Down syndrome is just a diagnosis, it’s just a part of who they are. It doesn’t define what they’re going to be able to do,” Scharnhorst said.

Together, the Scharnhorst girls and 4-year-old Kiana Otsuka make up “The Golden Girls” in the Down Syndrome Society of Wichita’s annual Parade of Stars.

The Scharnhorsts wish conversations about disabilities were more open and less taboo.

“Our families are more alike than different,” Scharnhorst said.

Detrimental judgments about people with disabilities are harmful to children like Raimi and Zoey. But Scharnhorst said mothers and fathers of children with disabilities paved a way for modern parents to better answer questions and navigate the challenges that come with protecting and parenting children.

“We extend a full ladder to our kids and let them show us how far they can climb,” Scharnhorst said.

Watch this Better Health and Wellness story coming up on KSN News at 5.

