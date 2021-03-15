Better Health and Wellness: Newton woman suffers from rare sleep disorder

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Chances are, you have heard someone mutter about how tired they are over the course of a week. But 51-year-old Newton woman, Kristy Gottlob, takes “tired” to a new level.

Gottlob is an idiopathic hypersomniac. Idiopathic means cause unknown, hypersomnia means excessive sleepiness. The Sleep Health Foundation estimates only one to two per 10,000 people suffer from the disorder.

One of her earliest memories of her need for sleep comes from her time in high school. She had a job working at Braum’s. When traditional measures like gentle waking, alarm clocks and noise did not wake her up for work, her mother had to resort to using water.

“It’s the hardest thing I do every day, is get out of bed,” Gottlob said.

Some idiopathic hypersomniacs describe the disorder as if we are all cell phones, but those with IH have bad batteries. It doesn’t matter how long you charge them for, they still remain at less than 5 percent battery.

“Another way to describe it is if you’re given anesthesia, but then you’re told you must stay awake. That’s how we feel all day,” Gottlob said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, for those with IH, the need to sleep can strike at any time. This includes when driving a car or working, which makes IH potentially dangerous. Naps generally are not refreshing due to the effort it takes to wake up.

College was excruciating for Gottlob. Though she made mostly A and B grades in high school, the simple act of reading is enough to put her to sleep. Her mother then passed away. After seeing a psychiatrist, most of her diagnoses revolved around depression.

After moving to Los Angeles, Gottlob got her first official IH diagnosis after undergoing a sleep study which measures how quickly you enter into REM sleep.

“It rules out narcolepsy, which is very similar, but there are still some differences. And it rules out any other poor sleep habits or vitamin deficiencies,” Gottlob said.

Because IH is so rare, no medicine is currently FDA-approved to treat it.

She would be diagnosed yet another time in her life, around age 35.

“They prescribed Ritalin for me to try to help me stay awake during the day. But after several years, it kind of built up my tolerance and it lost its effect,” Gottlob said.

Gottlob says, many IH sufferers rely on disability pay after missing so much work and getting let go from jobs. She reports having understanding employers has made a difference for her. But IH has no doubt impacted her quality of life. She reports the disorder can be isolating and force you to miss out on things in life.

“Before I adopted my kiddos, I would go to sleep after work on a Friday. And I wouldn’t get up until Monday morning for work. I spent most of my 20s and 30s doing that,”

Now with two children in her home, Gottlob has put an Amazon Alexa in both of their rooms to remind them to wake their mother. A sonic boom alarm clock comes complete with a piece that sits between her mattress and box springs to shake her awake. A friend calls to make sure Gottlob is up.

For sleep disorders awareness week, Gottlob wishes people understood that those with a sleeping disorder are not lazy, they often are just fulfilling what their body is asking for: sleep.

“But at the same time, I want to try to do as many of those things because the guilt that can come from knowing that you’ve slept all day…anxiety, depression, all of that can set in. Those are big factors for IH people. Because you do you lose so much of the quality of your life,” Gottlob said.