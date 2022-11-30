HAMILTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is stating they are getting reports of geese whose causes of death have been related to the bird flu.

This comes a day after the Garden City Police Department reported that the bird flu is circulating in Finney County and the surrounding areas.

The HCSO says they have been notified by the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks (KDWP) that there are multiple cases of bird flu circulating in surrounding counties.

“The avian influenza is prevalent in waterfowl and birds of prey,” the HCSO said.

The HCSO is advising that if you see a sick or dead bird or other wildlife where the cause of death is unclear, to not touch it or move it as the virus is very contagious. The HCSO is also advising not to let children or pets go near the dead animal.

If you come across a dead animal that you do not know the cause of death for, contact the HCSO by calling 620-384-5616.

If it is an absolute necessity to touch or remove a dead bird, the HCSO says the KDWP recommends wearing two sets of gloves, wearing a mask and double bagging the bird before placing it in the garbage and to sanitize when done.

For general questions or concerns regarding the bird flu, call the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division at 785-564-6602 or 833-765-2006.