WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials have ended the boil water advisory for the Cheney State Park Marina’s public water supply system in Reno County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment put the system under the advisory on Sept. 15 because of a pressure loss. When there is a pressure loss, there is a risk of bacteria getting in the water.

Only the KDHE can rescind a boil water advisory. On Monday, the KDHE announced the water pressure problem with the system has been fixed, and the water has been tested at a certified lab and is safe.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 316-542-3664 or the KDHE at 785-296-5514.