WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The boil water advisory for Sumner County Rural Water District 1 and 3 public water supply systems is over.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded the advisory Thursday.

It was initially issued because of an equipment failure that caused high turbidity in the distribution system. When that happens, it can lead to bacterial or parasitic contamination risk.

KDHE waits until mechanical failures are fixed and water has been tested at a certified laboratory and found safe before ending boil water advisories.