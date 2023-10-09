BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded the boil water advisory for the Pine Ridge Estates Mobile Home Park in the Towanda public water supply system.

The advisory was put in place Friday because of some repair work that caused a loss of pressure in the distribution system. When there’s a loss of pressure, there is a possibility of bacterial contamination.

The KDHE says water samples were tested at a certified lab, and there is no contamination.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 316-536-2243 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, click here.