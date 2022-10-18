LACROSSE, Kan. (KSNW) — A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of LaCrosse in Rush County.

The order was issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) following a line break on Tuesday, Oct. 18, which led to a drop in pressure and chlorine residuals which can lead to the formation of bacteria in the water.

The order will remain in place until the issue is resolved and the KDHE determines that the water is safe to consume. Until then, LaCrosse residents should take these precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 785-222-2511 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

For even more information, you can visit the KDHE’s website by clicking here.