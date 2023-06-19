FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say people who get their water from the Southwind Subdivision public water supply system in Finney County should take precautions before drinking it.

On Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for the Southwind Subdivision system. KDHE says the system lost pressure which can affect chlorine residuals and lead to bacteria in the water.

To be safe, customers should take these steps until further notice:

Boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The boil water advisory will continue until KDHE Southwind Subdivision water samples are tested in a lab. The KDHE will notify the public when it is safe to stop boiling the water.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 620-275-9206 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. Click here for KDHE information on public water systems.

Restaurants and other food establishments with questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.