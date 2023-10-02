WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Bunker Hill public water supply system located in Russell County.

The advisory took effect on Monday, Oct. 2, and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 785-483-6250 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.