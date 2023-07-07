WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Garden Plain.

The advisory took effect on July 7 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

The KDHE says officials issued the advisory because the city cannot currently maintain the minimum required chlorine residual, which puts the system at risk for bacterial contamination.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 316-531-2321 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, click here.