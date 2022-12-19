GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the City of Garden City public water supply system located in Finney County.

The portion affected includes the following areas:

The south side of Buffalo Jones Avenue from Pearl Street to Taylor Avenue (1200 Block to 1600 Block)

The north side of W. Kansas Avenue from Taylor Avenue to Pearl Street (1200 Block to 1700 Block)

1505 Buffalo Jones Avenue

The 1100 Block of Pearl Street

The 1100 Block of Safford Avenue

The 1100 Block of Bancroft Street

The 1100 Block of Summit Street

Courtesy: The City of Garden City

The KDHE recommends that customers observe the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

According to the KDHE, the advisory took effect on Monday, Dec. 19, and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a waterline break on Buffalo Jones Avenue, resulting in a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For questions, call the water system at 316-777-0191 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For more information, click here.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.