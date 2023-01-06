SHARON, Kan. (KSNW) — A boil water advisory that had been in effect for the community of Sharon in Barber County has been lifted.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued the advisory after the town’s water system experienced a drop in pressure. A drop in pressure can lead to a loss of chlorine residuals, which can allow bacteria to grow.

Laboratory testing shows the water is safe to use and consume. Sharon residents who have questions about the water system should call: 620-294-5432 or contact the KDHE at 785-296-5514.