SHARON SPRINGS, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the community of Sharon in Barber County.

The advisory was issued Tuesday, Jan. 10, following the report of a drop in pressure in the Sharon water system. Drops in pressure can lead to the loss of chlorine residuals which prevents the development of bacteria in water.

As of 3:50 p.m., laboratory testing showed that the water is safe, and the issue that led to the pressure drop had been resolved, according to the KDHE.

Sharon residents with questions about the advisory can contact the water system at 620-294-5432 or the KDHE at 785-296-5514.

Restaurants and other food establishments with questions about the impacts on their businesses can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.