SPIVEY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has lifted a boil water advisory for Spivey in Kingman County.

The advisory was issued after a loss of pressure in the public water system. A drop in pressure may lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The advisory was issued Monday. Laboratory tests of samples from the city’s water showed no signs of bacteria, and the conditions that led to the risk of contamination have been resolved.

The KDHE says residents who have more questions should contact Spivey’s water system at 620-532-3227 or the KDHE at 785-396-5514.