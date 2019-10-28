Butler County holding drive-thru flu shot clinic

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Butler County Health Department will be hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Butler County Fire District #3 located at 911 North Rose Hill Road.

Bring a filled out influenza form from www.dispenseassist.net and your insurance information to go through the fast lane.

You can contact the Butler County Health Department at (316) 321-3400 with questions. Don’t have transportation? Call Butler County Transit at (316) 775-0500 to schedule a free ride.

