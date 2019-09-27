CDC warning: Deer with tuberculosis can pass it on to people

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is warning hunters to be on the lookout for bovine tuberculosis in deer. / Michigan Department of Natural Resources

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning hunters that deer carrying tuberculosis can transmit the disease to humans.

According to the CDC, the report stems from a 2017 Michigan case where a 77-year-old regular hunter who had no exposure to people or countries with tuberculosis was diagnosed with the disease.

The report states the man, who had been a hunter for 20 years, was exposed to Mycobacterium bovis, a bacteria found in deer, cattle, bison and elk which can spread to humans and cause tuberculosis.

Doctors believe the bacteria was inhaled during the removal of diseased portions of the deer when field-dressing deer carcasses.

The CDC said those in Michigan who submit deer heads that test positive for the bacteria could be at a higher risk for infection.

They also advise screening for tuberculosis.

Hunters are advised to wear protective gear while field dressing.

