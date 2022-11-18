HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The person in charge of the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) has resigned.

Ken Johnson was the president and chief executive officer for seven years. Before that, he was the hospital’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

A spokesperson for HRHS says Nick Baldetti, the chief quality officer, will be the acting CEO while a nationwide search begins for a new leader.

The HRHS board of directors said it appreciates all Johnson has done for the organization and wished him “nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

The spokesperson said more information would follow as it becomes available.