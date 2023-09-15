WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health experts have put Cheney State Park Marina’s public water supply system under a boil water advisory.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there was a pressure loss in the water system, which can lead to bacteria getting in the water. The KDHE will end the advisory when the problem is fixed, and the water is safe to drink.

Until then, customers should observe the following precautions:

Boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 316-542-3664 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.