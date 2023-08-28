PLAINS, Kan. (KSNW) — The people who get their water from the City of Plains in Meade County are under a boil water advisory.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said a water line break caused a loss of pressure in the Plains public water supply system. When that happens, there is a chance for bacterial contamination, so the KDHE issued a boil water advisory on Saturday.

Customers should take these safety steps:

Boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The KDHE is waiting for water samples to be tested at a certified laboratory. If the samples come back clean, the KDHE will lift the advisory.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 620-563-7611 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. Click here to find more information.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.