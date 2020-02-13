Columbus school closed after staff member diagnosed with flu dies

COLUMBUS, Kan. (KSNF) – The Columbus School District said classes will be canceled Thursday and Friday due to the recent death of a staff member.

“As most of you know, our paraprofessional at Park Elementary, Kayauna, passed away on Sunday. Last night, we learned that her brother is in intensive care for similar symptoms. The only confirmed diagnosis for each of them at this point is influenza type b.

A disease specialist is further investigating any underlying causes of their illness. Being that this can take 48 hours to get results back, we will be the closing school for Thursday and Friday to ensure that we are taking the proper steps to keep our students safe and protected.”

