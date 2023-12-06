WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is buying three properties for COMCARE Crisis services to expand. COMCARE focuses on community mental health, and the county said the demand for its services keeps growing.

“Multiple community planning groups have identified the expansion of crisis services to meet behavioral health needs as the top priority,” Andrew Dilts, Sedgwick County director of facilities, told commissioners. “This requires an increase in square footage to provide those services.”

In 2022, Sedgwick County funded almost $15.5 million to design and build a new COMCARE facility. And, on Wednesday, the Sedgwick County Commission approved spending $5.4 million for 221, 225, and 235 S. Topeka.

The land is adjacent to the future home of the WSU/KU Wichita Biomedical Campus in downtown Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Commission approved purchasing the three lots outlined in red for the future COMCARE location. (Courtesy Sedgwick County Commission)

The site of the future Wichita Biomedical Campus is outlined in red. The site of the future COMCARE location is in yellow. (Courtesy Sedgwick County Commission)

Map of future Wichita health care corridor (Courtesy Sedgwick County Commission)

Three programs will move to the new location:

Dilts told commissioners there are a lot of benefits to putting the programs next to the Biomed Campus — easy access for the public, the ability to collaborate with the campus staff and students and to grow a workforce for the future, and proximity to the Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine and law enforcement.

Commissioner David Dennis called this a great opportunity for the community, allowing WSU students to do hands-on learning at the COMCARE Crisis Center.

“That’s the whole purpose of this, the biomed center, COMCARE Crisis and so forth, is what do we need for the future?” he said. “We know that we need more social workers. We know that we need more nurses. We know we need more doctors. We know we need all the things that WSU can provide for us.”

Dilts said there will be angled parking on Topeka and English Streets as part of the downtown two-way traffic plan happening next spring. There will also be 30 additional parking spaces west of the alley.

The Sedgwick County Commission approved purchasing three lots on S. Topeka Avenue for a future COMCARE location. (KSN News Photo)

The next step is to hire an architect and engineering firm. Dilts expects that to happen in the next several weeks. The county plans to use the existing facility on South Topeka.

Dilts said the new location will allow the county to end leases on buildings that COMCARE currently uses for the programs.

A county spokesperson said the hope is that the COMCARE Crisis building transition will be in conjunction with the BioMed Campus, which is expected in the fall of 2026.