WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A state psychiatric hospital is coming to the Wichita area. With funding secured, the community is weighing in on where it should go.

The South Central Kansas Psychiatric Hospital will have 25 beds available for people charged with crimes waiting for mental health evaluations. The remaining 25 beds will be reserved for people ordered to get treatment there.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and Sedgwick County hosted a public town hall meeting Tuesday evening where the community could weigh in on the possible location for the hospital.

Right now, there are four locations being considered for the hospital, all within Sedgwick County limits: Park City to the north, Bel Aire to the northeast, and west Wichita and south Wichita are all potential sites for the South Central Regional State Psychiatric Hospital. They were chosen out of 14 proposals.

“Scored all the properties, all the buildings and the four that are being talked about today are the highest rated of all those properties,” said Scott Brunner, deputy secretary of hospitals and facilities for the KDADS.

Brunner says the advisory panel for the hospital worked off of established criteria to rate the properties, but they also took other factors into consideration.

“Being aware of daycare centers, schools, things like that when looking at the properties,” said Brunner.

Two of those final four properties are located far from downtown Wichita where many nonprofits that can help discharged patients are located.

But Brunner says that’s not cause for concern.

“When we get ready to discharge somebody, we work with the local community, with the local mental health center to try to link people back to those services,” said Brunner.

He says even if the facility ends up being placed in Park City or Bel Aire, resources will still be in the same county as the hospital.

“Instead of driving 2.5 hours to Osawatomie, it’s 30 minutes or 20 minutes up the highway,” said Brunner.

When it’s built, the South Central Regional State Psychiatric Hospital is set to be the only state-owned psychiatric hospital within two hours of Wichita.

KSN spoke to several people who said they have concerns about some of the proposed locations.

Joan Harris lives between Park City and Bel Aire, two locations where the facility could be built.

She says she’s worried people won’t be connected to enough resources – after being discharged from the hospital from those locations.

“Feels very isolating, there’s no bus service, I don’t see how they’re gonna work to integrate people back into society eventually, so it feels very, very isolated and cut off from the community,” said Harris.

Harris says the right location will have a connection to public transport and resources like housing for individuals who need those services.

She says locations in Park City and Bel Aire are too industrial.. and she’s concerned neither option is appropriate for healing.

Brunner says the goal is to close on a property for the hospital by the end of next month and start construction in early 2025. The hospital expects to open in 2027.

The meeting is scheduled to end at 7 p.m.