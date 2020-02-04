Coronavirus: New travel restrictions in place

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – With 11 cases now confirmed in the United States, new restrictions are on place for travelers arriving from China.

The confirmation of the latest infections come as new travel restrictions go into place to try to slow the spread of the disease, which has infected more than 17,000 in China and is being blamed for at least 360 deaths.

Health officials say two of the latest people diagnosed with the virus are in Northern California, a 57-year old man who recently returned from Wuhan, China and then passed the infection to his wife.

“He was screened at the airport per the quarantine rules at the time and was found to be totally healthy and asymptomatic, so nothing was going on with him at the time,” San Benito County Health Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib said.

The federal government has declared a public health emergency, banning most foreigners who have recently been in China from entering the U.S.

Flights arriving from China are being routed through one of 11 airports, where U.S. citizens will be screened and possibly isolated for two weeks before being allowed to go home.



There are still about a thousand Americans still waiting to return home from Wuhan, and nearly 200 others who have already returned will remain quarantined for another week.

