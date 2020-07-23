Click here for coronavirus updates

104-year-old woman beats COVID-19

by: KARK-TV

DANVILLE, Ark. (KARK) – At 104-years-old, Rheba Ebby is not letting anything stop her, not even the pandemic.

Ebby recently returned to her Danville, Arkansas home after surviving a bought with COVID-19.

“The best treatment she got was from herself,” her physician Dr. Philip Tippin said.

Mrs. Eddy’s granddaughter-in-law Jan Cathey says they were unsure what the future held knowing how the coronavirus impacts the elderly, but with her fighting spirit, Cathey says you don’t live to be over a century without a few uphill battles.

“We knew if any 104-year-old could beat it, it would be her,” Cathey said.

