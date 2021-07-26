15 unvaccinated patients died from COVID-19 this weekend in southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Nexstar Media Wire) – CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards reported on Twitter Monday morning that from Friday through Sunday, 15 patients died from COVID-19.

Edwards added so far in July Cox has lost 72 patients. He says all of them were unvaccinated.

A vaccine is the best life insurance policy you can have right now, and it’s free!



“A vaccine is the best life insurance policy you can have right now, and it’s free!” Edwards tweeted.

Edwards also reported:

151 currently admitted patients

Three of the admitted are ages 0-17

51 patients from Greene County currently admitted

31 patients from Taney County

Inside of the Springfield region, Mercy Hospital reported an additional 12 deaths.

