2020 KSHSAA State Basketball Tournament canceled

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2020 KSHSAA State Basketball Tournament has been canceled after the conclusion of the quarterfinal round, due to coronavirus concerns.
KSHSAA stated that given the escalating concerns regarding the COVID-19, it was the best decision for the safety of the student-athletes and spectators.
KSHSAA said they regretted the lost opportunity for teams and players who had worked hard to achieve their goals.
