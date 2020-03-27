30-year-old woman recovering from coronavirus has a warning for others

1  of  99
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Antioch Christian Church Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
30-year-old woman recovering from coronavirus has a warning for others

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A 30-year-old woman living in Guilford County, North Carolina is sharing what it’s like to have coronavirus in hopes she can convince others to take the health complications of the virus seriously.

Emma Millard’s been living in isolation for the last week. She started feeling bad almost immediately after returning from a trip to Los Angeles earlier this month.

“I got it, and if I can get it and I’m healthy and young, then I don’t know why that’s not enough to convince other people they very much can too,” said Millard.

Millard was already feeling anxious about a planned trip to California. She left on vacation prepared with Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer but came back to Greensboro recognizing the risk of COVID-19 had grown rapidly.

“While I was there for the week, it was kind of like every day there was more news and more outbreaks, and by the time I got home, it was Thursday the 12th, and things had just totally done a 180,” said Millard.

Millard kept her distance when she returned home, even though she had no symptoms. Two days later that all changed.

“I feel very isolated, also my coughing fits have gotten worse throughout the evening. Tonight, I took a hot shower because I felt gross and had the chills,” said Millard.

Millard was fatigued, feverish and fought a cough that kept getting worse.

She got tested on March 16.

“It’s just one of the waiting games with anything medical where you are like you just want to know what it is, so the fear or whatever of not knowing is worse than just having an answer for it,” said Millard.

Those test results came back positive on March 20.

Millard knew before the results she wasn’t getting good news. It’s part of the reason she wanted to document her experience and send a warning to the community: If we continue to deny the advice of medical professionals, we are hurting everyone.

“The more people that don’t cooperate, now the longer it is going to take for the rest of us to all be sitting at home, waiting for this thing to pass over and the longer all of us are going to suffer financially, mentally because we are not going to be able to get out and do the things we love to do,” said Millard.

Millard said she never had any shortness of breath, and thankfully she’s already starting to feel better.

Other people have not been as lucky and that’s why things like social distancing are so crucial during this time.

