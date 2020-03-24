36-year-old fitness instructor with coronavirus urges people to heed safety measures

Live Now
Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders hold news conference on coronavirus and stay-at-home order
1  of  99
Closings and Coronavirus changes
American Legion Post 180 Antioch Christian Church - Wichita Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

36-year-old fitness instructor with coronavirus urges people to heed safety measures

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Until recently 36-year-old Natalie Kikkenborg was a vibrant fitness instructor and mother in good health. But on the morning of March 11, 2020 she woke up feeling slightly tired.

Figuring it was just her busy schedule she didn’t think much of it until her morning fitness class was almost done.

“In the last five minutes of the class, it hit me like a ton of bricks. I got pains in my hip joints and knees. My quads got that sense of malaise, body ache feeling and I knew something was up. I went home and took my temperature and had a slightly elevated temp and within three hours that temperature went up to 102 degrees and stayed there for five days,” said Kikkenborg.

Kikkenborg was able to use over the counter medications and her appetite remained, although without a complete sense of taste or smell. She also drank a lot of beverages with electrolytes.

She says it was the most ill she has ever felt.

“I got completely knocked down. I couldn’t get out of bed, the temperature and fatigue was like nothing I had ever felt before and I hope to never feel that sick again, but I basically just layed in bed and did nothing but sweat for five days, it was horrible,” says Kikkenborg.

When she was feeling better Kikkenborg attempted to get tested for coronavirus. Since it was early in the testing response efforts she had to do research.

Finally, her neighbor told her about a doctor who was doing drive-through testing in a Fairfield County parking lot. She signed up online and drove through, getting tested. The results came back positive.

Kikkenborg remains in quarantine and must have two negative coronavirus tests before she is cleared to leave her home. In the meantime, friends are bringing her groceries.

She wants people to know how important staying home is right now.

“If you think social distancing doesn’t apply to you or that it’s OK because the kids are home to get the neighborhood kids together for a play date, or just go hang out at a friend’s house, it is not. It is not OK. This is our social responsibility right now to maintain social distancing, stay home, stay in now for the short term so we don’t have to stay in for the long term. It’s the only way we are going to take care of this problem,” says Kikkenborg.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories