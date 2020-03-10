4 Fort Riley soldiers under movement restriction after returning from South Korea

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Four Fort Riley soldiers, who have returned from South Korea, have been advised to restrict movement for two weeks, the command staff at Fort Riley reported Tuesday. Fort Riley is providing meals and other necessities to the four soldiers who are under this movement restriction.

Troop movement between South Korea and Fort Riley has also been halted due to recent coronavirus concerns. Fort Riley currently has soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division deployed to South Korea.

Lt. Col. Terence M. Kelley, Director of Public Affairs with Fort Riley, reported all service members and their families who have recently traveled to areas which has been identified by the CDC as a Level 3 Travel Health Notice, will undergo screening once they return to Fort Riley.

Precautionary measures to protect the force and maintain operational readiness is the reason for their current actions, Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division stated.

