(NEXSTAR) — As millions of Americans are preparing to gather for the holidays, health officials are warning of a new COVID-19 variant sweeping the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday it was classifying the COVID variant JN.1 as a variant of interest.

Here are five things you should know about the new variant of interest.

What is JN.1?

JN.1 was first detected in August, according to WHO, and is a “descendent lineage” of the subvariant BA.2.86, otherwise known as Pirola. Pirola itself is a descendant of the BA.2 omicron subvariant.

In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that BA.2.86 may be better at causing breakthrough infections, meaning that even if you’ve been vaccinated or had the virus, you could still become infected.

While JN.1 is a descendant of BA.2.86, it’s unclear what potential it has to cause breakthrough infections.

Where has JN.1 been detected?

According to WHO’s risk assessment of JN.1, the variant has been detected in 41 countries as of December 16. Among those reporting the largest rates of JN.1 cases are France, the U.S., Singapore, Canada, the U.K., and Sweden.

Worldwide, WHO reports there has been “a rapid increase of JN.1 reported.” In October, JN.1 comprised about 3.3% of COVID-19 cases sequenced. That rate has since grown to more than 27%.

In early November, JN.1 comprised 3.5% of COVID cases sequenced in the U.S., according to the CDC. Current projections estimate that 21% of COVID cases are now caused by JN.1. That’s less than another omicron subvariant, HV.1, which is believed to be the dominant strain in the U.S. this month at 30% of sequenced cases.

The CDC estimates JN.1 is most prevalent in the Northeast, causing about one-third of newly sequenced COVID cases as of early December. In the central U.S. — Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Missouri — about 26% of cases are believed to be JN.1 related. There are no variant estimates for the Northwest, the South, or much of the East Coast.

What are the symptoms of JN.1?

So far, there are no stand-out symptoms that make JN.1 different from other COVID-19 infections.

The CDC warns those infected with COVID can experience a range of symptoms but lists possible symptoms as:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny once

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Why are health officials concerned about JN.1?

WHO gave JN.1 an overall risk evaluation rating of “low,” explaining that “available evidence on JN.1 does not suggest additional public health risks relative to the other currently circulating omicron descendent lineages.”

Still, the health agency warns the subvariant may be able to evade immunity from the vaccine or previous infection. They also warn that JN.1 could “increase the burden of respiratory infections in many countries” where winter is setting in.

Over a dozen states are already experiencing “high” to “very high” levels of respiratory virus activity, according to the CDC.

How can you stay safe from JN.1?

WHO notes that while JN.1 may be able to evade immunity, current COVID vaccines “continue to protect against severe disease and death” from the circulating variants.

The CDC continues to encourage basic health and hygiene practices, like handwashing, to prevent the spread of COVID and other viruses. They also recommend staying home if you believe you have COVID or have tested positive.

If you are gathering inside for the holidays, the CDC recommends opening a window, using fans to improve airflow, changing filters on your heating or air conditioning system, or using air cleaners. The agency also recommends moving gathers outdoors when possible.