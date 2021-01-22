850 vaccines administered first day of phase 2 in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Sedgwick County is now in phase 2 for COVID vaccinations meaning adults 83 and older are now eligible to get the vaccine. If you don’t have your appointment already, you’re going to have to wait.

On Friday morning, Intrust Bank Arena was busy as older adults came in for their appointments to be vaccinated. In all, about 850 people signed up to get the Pfizer shot, and many said it was a big relief.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to have an appointment to have the injection,” said Hill

Carol Hill, 87, said she has spent the majority of the pandemic at home. On Saturday, she will receive her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I’m gonna save my really really happy dance until it’s really happened, but I actually have a confirmation thanks to Lisa’s help of getting that appointment made,” said Hill.

Hill’s niece Lisa Perkins got her lined up in the nick of time. By Friday afternoon, all appointments were booked.

“Getting her to this point has been really really important, my mom is in upstate New York, and she just got her appointment, and the sense of relief that I think we all feel is indescribable,” said Perkins.

It’s a relief many families are feeling. Adrienne Byrne, the Sedgwick County health director, said the first day of phase 2 has seen a slower pace.

“The vaccine taking longer to pull. People have just been really, really, really understanding so instead of it being 20 minutes to a half-hour experience, people have been here for an hour and again are just very understanding and great to work with,” said Byrne.

The health department also starting to vaccinate curbside for those who are unable to get out of the car.

“They are pulling into the handicapped spots, and we have our providers that go out and take care of them,” said Byrne.

“I truly care about I getting the injection, but I want you to be able to get it too if you haven’t already,” said Hill.

Byrne said they will be out of all of the vaccine by Monday and hope to hear when the next shipment will arrive next week, and then, they’ll open up appointments. If you have an appointment to get the vaccine, you’ll want to come in through the front of the arena off of Waterman Street.