Derby Public Schools approves to move students to remote learning

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby Public Schools announced Friday that it is moving all students to remote learning through winter break due to the coronavirus.

In a nearly three-hour virtual meeting, the board tried to pass a motion to keep all K-5 grade students in in-person learning but ultimately decided to have all students work remotely. The motion to keep K-5 students in school failed to pass by a 3 to 4 vote.

The board discussed the number of staff members that tested positive for COVID-19 and said they’ve reported an increase in cases. Between November 23-25, they had a total of 16 staff members tested positive for COVID.

“We have had five new positive cases amongst staff members come in since that gating meeting and since the dashboard was posted on Wednesday,” said Becky Moeder.

During the special meeting, people were allowed to share their thoughts ahead of the board’s decision to move forward with remote learning.