Alabama barbers defy stay-at-home orders

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) – When barber Mike Edwards and his son, Joel, reopened their Mobile, Alabama barbershop Tuesday in defiance of Governor Ivey’s stay-at-home order, they knew they were tempting fate.

“I’m not an outlaw,” said Joel. “That’s not what I’m about. I legitimately just want to go back to work.”

And by Wednesday morning, fate arrived in the form of Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber, who came to shut them down.

But not for good.

“I see Mike’s Barber Shop as being the voice of America right now, is what I see,” said James Barber. “But I also see Mike’s Barber Shop as being the perfect test of where the government can work with the industries to get them back open.”

Barber made one thing clear, the shop would have to close as per the governor’s orders. But he came with a proposal. Mike’s Barber Shop would work with the City of Mobile to show Governor Ivey that personal service businesses can operate in a way that discourages the transmission of COVID-19.

