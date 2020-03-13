All Virginia schools ordered closed by Gov. Northam after 30 cases of coronavirus in Commonwealth

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Friday that all Rhode Island public schools will be closed next week in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus, after the number of cases in the state doubled overnight.

Raimondo said she is moving up students' planned April vacations in an effort to keep the school calendar on track for the rest of the academic year. Teachers, superintendents and principals will work next week to prepare distance learning plans if the closure needs to continue.