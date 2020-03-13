1  of  4
Breaking News
Events that have been canceled or postponed Sedgwick County issues ban on public gatherings of 250 people or more Coronavirus in Kansas: Sixth case confirmed Presumptive positive case of coronavirus at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita sixth in Kansas
1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Ulysses - USD 214 Wichita Great Plains Church Wichita Pathway Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

All Virginia schools ordered closed by Gov. Northam after 30 cases of coronavirus in Commonwealth

Coronavirus

by: Ryan Saylor

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered all schools in Virginia to close for the next two weeks starting Monday.

“We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19. I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus. This is a fluid and fast-changing situation. We will do everything possible to ensure that students who rely on school nutrition programs continue to have access to meals, and that the disruption to academics is as minimal as possible.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D-Va.)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories