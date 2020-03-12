1  of  2
Breaking News
2020 KSHSAA State Basketball Tournament canceled Governor Kelly: One person from Wyandotte County dead from coronavirus
Closings and Delays
Ulysses - USD 214

American Athletic Conference announces suspension of spring athletics competition

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

KSN file

FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNW) –  Effective immediately, the American Athletic Conference will suspend all spring sports competition until further notice — Commissioner Mike Aresco announced Thursday.

According to the AAC, the decision to suspend competition was made after consultation with member institutions as part of a continued effort to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to protect student-athletes, coaches, institutional and event staff, media and spectators.

The Conference will continue to evaluate risks associated with intercollegiate athletics competition in conjunction with local and state health authorities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories